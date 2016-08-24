版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Epiq systems receives early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino

Aug 24 Epiq Systems Inc

* Epiq Systems receives early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for acquisition by omers private equity and harvest partners

* Says merger is expected to close during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

