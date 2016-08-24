版本:
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for TGR-1202 for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Aug 24 TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for TGR-1202 for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

