版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-Tripadvisor acquires Citymaps

Aug 24 Tripadvisor Inc

* Tripadvisor acquires Citymaps

* Terms of acquisition will not be disclosed.

* Citymaps will continue to be run as a standalone business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐