版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 22:04 BJT

BRIEF-Image Sensing Systems adopts tax benefit preservation plan

Aug 24 Image Sensing Systems Inc

* Image Sensing Systems, Inc. adopts tax benefit preservation plan

* Says if rights plan is approved by shareholders, it will expire on June 6, 2018

* Board may redeem rights for nominal amount at any time before person becomes beneficial owner of 4.99 percent of company's common stock

* Rights also exercisable if a person that already owns 5 percent or more of stock acquires any additional shares beyond additional 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐