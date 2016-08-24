版本:
BRIEF-iLOOKABOUT Corp Q2 revenue increased 6% to $2.2 million

Aug 24 iLOOKABOUT Corp

* Revenue increased 6% to $2.2 million for three months ended june 30, 2016

* Comprehensive loss decreased 43% to $295,000 for three months ended june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

