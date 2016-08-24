版本:
BRIEF-Evgen Pharma granted orphan drug designation for stabilised sulforaphane

Aug 24 Evgen Pharma Plc

* FDA granted company orphan drug designation for use of stabilised sulforaphane for treatment of subarachnoid haemorrhage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

