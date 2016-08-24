版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 02:45 BJT

BRIEF-Home capital statement on loan sales practices

Aug 24 Home Capital Group Inc :

* Home Capital statement on loan sales practices

* All loans sold to third parties are accounted for, with any losses reflected in write-offs for related period.

* Home Trust has not sold any loans requiring work-outs or restructurings to any third party, including re-charge corporation, since Sept 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐