2016年 8月 24日

BRIEF-Kratos says to deliver KC-46 tanker maintenance training system products to Boeing

Aug 24 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

* Kratos to develop and deliver KC-46 tanker maintenance training system products to Boeing valued in excess of $20 million

* Selected to develop and deliver KC-46 pegasus tanker high-fidelity maintenance training systems to Boeing company valued in excess of $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

