BRIEF-AgroFresh says Argentina grants registration approval for Harvista 1,3 SC technology

Aug 24 AgroFresh Solutions Inc

* Says Argentina's Senasa has granted registration for Harvista 1,3 SC formulation

* Says registration is currently pending in Chile

* Says new Harvista 1,3 SC will be available for 2016-17 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

