BRIEF-Cypress Development options lithium property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals

Aug 24 Cypress Development Corp:

* Cypress options 1,520-acre lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals

* Parties shall enter into a joint venture agreement for further exploration of property, and Pure Energy shall serve as operator

* New option agreement grants Pure Energy Minerals right to acquire up to 70% undivided interest in 1,520-acre package Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

