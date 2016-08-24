BRIEF-AlarmForce expects to take one-time charges of about $0.06/share in YTD Q3 financial statements

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 AlarmForce Industries Inc:
* Says "determined that it ought not to have continued charging monitoring fees in some jurisdictions for period"
* Company's review, in part, resulted from due diligence undertaken during a potential sale process.
* Says determination following "certain residential customers' subscription cancellations until equipment was returned"
* During course of review, company's cancellation practice was raised as an issue
* Expects to incur one-time charges estimated at $0.7 million (or $0.06 per share) in its YTD Q3 2016 financial statements
* Will examine revenue recognition policies for periods starting fiscal Q4 2013 for revenue from contracts after customer requested cancellation
* Incremental costs are expected due to Co's efforts related to subscription cancellation practice, possible employee tax liabilities
* May need to restate reported revenue for some or all such previously reported financial results for charges previously recognized from canceled customer agreements
* Says company will be reviewing residential contracts covering period starting on August 1, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
