BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Shareholder, Cohen Capital Management, Calls for Immediate Change in Failed Senior Leadership

Aug 24 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV

* Calls for immediate change in senior leadership in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV

* Cohen Capital Management says has an almost 1% stake in company

* Suggests implementing immediate changes to management, including termination of presiding president and CEO Philip K. Asherman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

