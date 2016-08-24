版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.54/share

Aug 24 T. Rowe Price Group Inc:

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

