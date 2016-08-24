版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Corvex Management issues open letter to Williams stockholders

Aug 24 Corvex Management LP -

* Corvex issues open letter to Williams stockholders regarding notice to replace entire Williams board of directors

* Corvex Management LP says nominating an alternative slate of directors, before nomination deadline on August 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐