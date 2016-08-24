版本:
BRIEF-Marathon and MPLX LP report senior management changes in MPLX

Aug 24 Marathon Petroleum Corp :

* Reg-Marathon petroleum corporation and mplx lp announce mplx senior management changes

* John mollenkopf, executive vice president and chief operating officer, markwest operations, of mplx's general partner, to retire

* Says Gregory S. Floerke will assume role of executive vice president and chief operating officer, markwest operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

