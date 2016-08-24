版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Amedica receives FDA clearance for Additional Valeo(R) II lateral lumbar interbody fusion device offerings

Aug 24 Amedica Corp

* Amedica receives FDA clearance for Additional Valeo(R) II lateral lumbar interbody fusion device offerings

* Additional sizes of Valeo II LL interbody fusion device will be commercially available August 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐