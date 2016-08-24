版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Takara Bio launches fully differentiated, Cellartis hiPS beta cells for research use

Aug 24 Takara Bio Inc

* Launch of fully differentiated, Cellartis hiPS beta cells for research use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

