2016年 8月 24日

BRIEF-Barclays completes sale of risk analytics unit to Bloomberg

Aug 24 Barclays Plc

* Sale of Risk Analytics & Index solutions business

* Completed sale of Barclays Risk Analytics And Index Solutions Ltd. To bloomberg L.p. For approximately 615 mln stg

* Pre-Tax gain recognised on completion of transaction is approximately 535 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

