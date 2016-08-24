版本:
BRIEF-Divergent Energy Services qtrly loss per share $0.01

Aug 24 Divergent Energy Services Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenue $2.6 million versus$1.2 million

* "Demand for corporation's ESP Products And Services is expected to remain strong for remainder of 2016 and into 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

