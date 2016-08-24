版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Kentucky PSC - Approval of rate adjustment settlement for Kentucky American Water

Aug 24 (Reuters) -

* Kentucky Public Service Commission says approval of a settlement granting Kentucky American Water a rate adjustment for water bills

* Kentucky Public Service Commission - Rate adjustment for water bills will increase Kentucky American Water's annual revenue by $6.5 million Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐