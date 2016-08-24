版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日

BRIEF-InZinc Files to Extend Warrants

Aug 24 Inzinc Mining Ltd:

* Will file with TSX Venture Exchange documents to effect an extension of expiry date of up to 4.5 million share purchase warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

