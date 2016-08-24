版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 01:34 BJT

BRIEF-Rawlings Sporting Goods says renewal of Official Baseball status with NCAA

Aug 24 (Reuters) -

* Rawlings Sporting Goods - Renewal of status with NCAA as Official Baseball of NCAA Championships effective 2017 through 2021 seasons Source text for Eikon:

