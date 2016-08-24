BRIEF-AEHR enters into convertible note purchase, credit facility agreement

Aug 24 Aehr Test Systems

* On August 22, co entered into amendment to Aehr Test Systems convertible note purchase, credit facility agreement, 9.0% notes

* Pursuant to the amendment, the maturity date of the notes was extended from April 10, 2017 to April 10, 2019 - SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment, conversion price of notes was reduced from $2.65 per share to $2.30 per share