BRIEF-AEHR enters into convertible note purchase, credit facility agreement

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Aehr Test Systems
* On August 22, co entered into amendment to Aehr Test Systems convertible note purchase, credit facility agreement, 9.0% notes
* Pursuant to the amendment, the maturity date of the notes was extended from April 10, 2017 to April 10, 2019 - SEC filing
* Pursuant to amendment, conversion price of notes was reduced from $2.65 per share to $2.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.