版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Provectus Biopharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of preferred stock and warrants

Aug 24 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces proposed public offering of preferred stock and warrants

* Says it intends to offer and sell shares of its Series B convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock

* Says intends to use net proceeds of offering for clinical development, working capital and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐