BRIEF-Derma Sciences says Amnioexcel is eligible for reimbursement by NGS

Aug 24 Derma Sciences Inc

* Derma Sciences' Amnioexcel now eligible for reimbursement by medicare administrative contractor NGS

* NGS has retired its local coverage determination (LCD) for cellular or tissue-based products (CTPS) effective September 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

