BRIEF-GSV Capital announces adjustment to conversion rate of senior notes

Aug 24 GSV Capital Corp

* Says announces adjustment to conversion rate of 5.25% convertible senior notes due 2018

* Says adjustment to convertible senior notes was made as a result of cash dividend declared by board on August 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

