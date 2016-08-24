版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日

BRIEF-Elliott Capital says owns 1.2 pct stake in SABMiller

Aug 24 Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

* Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. discloses 1.2328 pct stake in SABMiller plc Via derivatives - regulatory filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

