BRIEF-Williams Companies confirms receipt of Corvex director nominations

Aug 24 Williams Companies Inc

* Williams confirms receipt of Corvex director nominations

* "Williams board intends to carefully review Corvex's nomination notice"

* "Board has stated that it will consider any potential nominees that stockholders feel would be appropriate to join board" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

