BRIEF-Biothera Pharmaceuticals expands relationship with Merck

Aug 24 Merck & Co Inc

* Biothera pharmaceuticals expands relationship with Merck, enters collaboration for combination cancer immunotherapy trials in multiple indications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

