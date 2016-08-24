版本:
BRIEF-Norman Pessin dissolves stake in Cartesian Inc

Aug 24 Cartesian Inc

* Norman Pessin Dissolves Stake In Cartesian Inc As Of August 23 - Sec filing

* Norman Pessin had previously reported a 4.3 percent stake in Cartesian Inc as of july 27 Source text : bit.ly/2bNLfMh Further company coverage:

