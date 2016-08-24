版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 00:01 BJT

BRIEF-Frequency Electronics announces addition of two board members

Aug 24 Frequency Electronics Inc

* Frequency Electronics Inc. announces the addition of two new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

