BRIEF-Nymox Pharmaceutical announces new long-term fexapotide placebo crossover study results

Aug 24 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp :

* Nymox reports successful new long-term fexapotide placebo crossover study results: major reduction in incidence of surgery

* Results show there was 82-95 pct reduction in number of these patients who required surgery after they received crossover fexapotide in trial

* Has completed and fully financed execution of seven phase 3 U.S. BPH clinical protocols

