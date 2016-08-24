版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 03:33 BJT

BRIEF-Karen Singer reports 5 pct passive stake in Straight Path Communications - SEC filing

Aug 24 Karen Singer:

* Karen Singer reports 5 pct passive stake in Straight Path Communications Inc as of Aug. 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2bo0ED8) Further company coverage:

