公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-Fibrocell Science says sold upto $17.6 mln in debt and other financing

Aug 24 Fibrocell Science Inc :

* Sold upto $17.6 million in debt and other financing - SEC Filing

* Total offering amount was $25 million Source text - (bit.ly/2bWy4LY) Further company coverage:

