BRIEF-M III Acquisition common stock and warrants to commence trading separately on August 29

Aug 24 M III Acquisition Corp

* M III Acquisition Corp. Common stock and warrants to commence trading separately on August 29, 2016

* Holders of co's units may elect to separately trade common stock and warrants underlying units commencing on August 29

* Says those units not separated will continue to trade on nasdaq capital market under symbol "miiiu" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

