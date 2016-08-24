版本:
BRIEF-Interlink Electronics says David Burnett appointed as CFO

Aug 24 Interlink Electronics Inc

* David Burnett, appointed CFO succeeding Steven Bronson; Burnett to receive annual base salary of $200,000 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

