版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment appoints Tom Severson as CFO

Aug 24 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Names Tom Severson chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

