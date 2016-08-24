版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日

BRIEF-Marin Software to reappoint Christopher Lien as CEO

Aug 24 Marin Software Inc

* Says board of directors decided to reappoint Christopher Lien to role of chief executive officer

* says David Yovanno has stepped down as chief executive officer and from his position as a member of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

