2016年 8月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-Pershing Square NAV per share $17.70 as of Aug 23

Aug 24 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 23 August 2016 was USD 17.70. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

