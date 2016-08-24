版本:
BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities buys multifamily community

Aug 24 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Preferred apartment communities announces acquisition of a 290-unit multifamily community in Jacksonville, Florida

* Prudential intends to assign this loan to Fannie Mae within 60 days of closing

* Financed deal utilizing a first mortgage loan from Prudential multifamily mortgage for approximately $33.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

