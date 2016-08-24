版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Titan Medical extends negotiations with Longtai Medical

Aug 24 Titan Medical Inc

* Titan Medical extends negotiating period with Longtai Medical Inc

* Extended rights granted to Longtai Medical to negotiate exclusive marketing, sales and distribution agreement for Titan's surgical system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐