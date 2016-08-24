版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Tier REIT files for potential mixed shelf offering - sec filing

Aug 24 Tier Reit Inc

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

