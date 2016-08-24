版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Entegris- GMT Capital reports open market sale of 183,900 shares

Aug 24 Entegris Inc

* Shareholder GMT Capital Corp reports open market sale of 183,900 shares of co's common stock at average price of $17.34 per share on August 22- SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bCwhw0) Further company coverage:

