版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Geo Group announces bank guarantee facility of $76.8 mln

Aug 24 Geo Group Inc

* On aug 18, executed letter of offer providing for bank guarantee/standby sub-facility in aggregate amount of $76.8 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

