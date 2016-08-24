版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners files for offering of up to $200 mln

Aug 24 Ngl Energy Partners Lp

* Files for offering of common units representing LP interests of up to $200.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

