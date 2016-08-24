版本:
BRIEF-United Parcel Service to sell $34.6 mln of floating rate senior notes

Aug 24 United Parcel Service Inc

* On August 19, 2016, United Parcel Service, inc entered into an agreement with underwriters - sec filing

* Underwriters agreed to purchase from company $34.6 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2066 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

