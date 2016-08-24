BRIEF-Stonegate Bank to acquire Insignia Bank

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Stonegate Bank
* Stonegate Bank to acquire Insignia Bank
* Transaction is valued at approximately $36.5 mln in aggregate or $13.52 per share of insignia common stock
* Under terms of agreement, Insignia shareholders will be entitled to receive shares of SGBK common stock
* Estimates transaction to be accretive to earnings per share, based on anticipated fully-phased in cost saves
* Charles Brown will be CEO of Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties with Tyrone Shinn as president
* Estimates transaction to be slightly dilutive to Stonegate's tangible book value per share
* Under terms of agreement, Insignia shareholders will be entitled to receive shares of SGBK common stock
* Merger has been approved by boards of directors of Stonegate Bank and Insignia Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.