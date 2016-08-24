版本:
BRIEF-Teva confirms PTAB's decisions on two patents in IPR challenge to Copaxone

Aug 24 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva confirms PTAB's decisions on two patents in IPR challenge to Copaxone 40 mg

* Teva plans to appeal to United States Court of appeals for Federal Circuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

