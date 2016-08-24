BRIEF-New Mexico Public Regulation Commission orders extension in PNM general rate case schedule

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 PNM Resources Inc :
* New Mexico Public Regulation Commission gave 30-day extension to procedural schedule for general rate case given by co's New Mexico utility
* Following 30-day suspension of rates, management affirmed 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 per share
* NMPRC also proposed to reopen case and extend suspension period to Dec. 15, 2016
* NMPRC ordered pnm to respond to the proposal by monday, Aug. 29, 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PNM anticipates that NMPRC will issue an order on the matter on Aug. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.