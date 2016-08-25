BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group Q2 revenue down 3.2 pct at CHF 472 mln

Aug 25 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* Revenue decrease of 3.2 percent YOY from 488 million Swiss francs to 472 million Swiss
francs ($488.31 million) in Q2'16
* Adjusted EBITDA down 3.3 percent YOY from 155 million francs to 150 million francs in
Q2'16 supported by cost focus
* Increase of net income (adjusted. for IPO/refinancing costs) YOY from 2 million francs to
17 million francs in H1'16, while slightly down in Q2'16 standalone
* Reiterates its financial guidance provided in March 2016
* Revenues are expected to be in the range of 1,890 million francs to 1,930 million francs
in 2016
* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 600 million francs and 620 million francs
* Expects to propose a dividend to the agm for the financial year 2016 in the range of 3.24
francs and 3.36 francs per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)